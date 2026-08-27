AV Nabs $51 Million Switchblade 600 Order With Deliveries To U.S. Army, FMS Customer

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Wednesday said it’s received a $51 million order from the Army to deliver additional Switchblade 600 loitering munitions. The deal was placed under a five-year, potentially $990 million contract AV received in August 2024, and includes delivering Switchblade 600 Block 1 systems to support a foreign military sale with an undisclosed country and more upgraded Block 2 system for the service. “This latest award represents a follow-on procurement to the Army’s initial order for the next-generation Switchblade…