AV Nabs $51 Million Switchblade 600 Order With Deliveries To U.S. Army, FMS Customer

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Wednesday said it’s received a $51 million order from the Army to deliver additional Switchblade 600 loitering munitions. The deal was placed under a five-year, potentially $990 million contract AV received in August 2024, and includes delivering Switchblade 600 Block 1 systems to support a foreign military sale with an undisclosed country and more upgraded Block 2 system for the service. “This latest award represents a follow-on procurement to the Army’s initial order for the next-generation Switchblade…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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