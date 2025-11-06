Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Australian Official Updates AUKUS Sub Workforce Progress

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Australian Official Updates AUKUS Sub Workforce Progress
The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN-792) is at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia in late October 2025 for a scheduled Submarine Maintenance Period (SMP), marking the first time Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility will lead and execute SSN maintenance in Australia. (Photo: Royal Australia Navy, ABIS Jaxsen Shinners)

An Australian government official this week gave updated numbers on personnel and confirmed timelines for next steps in AUKUS workforce and maintenance projects. “We are on track to being ready to commence Submarine Rotational Force-West [SRF-W] in Western Australia in 2027. We are on track to become sovereign ready and receive our first sovereign SSNs, the Virginia-class submarine, in the early 2030s. We are on track to commence building our SSN-AUKUS submarines at Osborne Shipyard in South Australia by the…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

HII And South Korea’s Hyundai Agree To Jointly Bid For Navy Auxiliary Ships

Navy/USMC

SHIPS Act Shows Support In Committee As Lawmakers Look At Improving Commercial Shipbuilding

International

Korea’s Hanwha To Partner With HavocAI On Unmanned Maritime Systems

International

Four Companies Pitch Team For SSN-AUKUS Combat System Development

Trending

Pentagon Plans New ‘Portfolio’ Weapons Buying Approach In Draft Acquisition Reform Memo
GM Defense: Army To Start Buying New ISV-U Early Next Year, Will Make Up Majority Of Fleet
B-21 May Move From Two Pilots To One Pilot, One WSO
Boeing Completes $10.6 Billion Sale Of Digital Aviation Solutions Assets To Thoma Bravo
YFQ-44A Has First Flight, Anduril Planning for Weapons Shot Next Year

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume