Australia Doubles Sub Supplier Qualification Investments

Australia Doubles Sub Supplier Qualification Investments
Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN-776) prepare to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia on August 22, 2024. as part of a scheduled port visit before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

The Australian government last Friday announced it was doubling its investment in a submarine supplier qualification pilot program that is helping companies qualify to enter the supply chain of the U.S. submarine industrial base. In March, the government awarded HII’s [HII] Australian subsidiary a $6 million contract to deliver the new pilot program over two years, with the option to extend it (Defense Daily, March 11).  The Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification Pilot (AUSSQP) is specifically meant to provide more ways…

