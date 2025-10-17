Australia Doubles Sub Supplier Qualification Investments

The Australian government last Friday announced it was doubling its investment in a submarine supplier qualification pilot program that is helping companies qualify to enter the supply chain of the U.S. submarine industrial base. In March, the government awarded HII’s [HII] Australian subsidiary a $6 million contract to deliver the new pilot program over two years, with the option to extend it (Defense Daily, March 11). The Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification Pilot (AUSSQP) is specifically meant to provide more ways…