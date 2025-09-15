Sign In
Australia Commits $8 Billion To Shipbuilding And Sustainment Facility Supporting AUKUS

Rich Abott By
Aerial imagery of Henderson, Western Australia, where the Australian Government plans to establish a consolidated Henderson Defense Precinct the Henderson Shipyard to underpin billions of dollars of investment in defence capability and support thousands of well-paid, high-skilled local jobs. (Image: Ventia via Australian Ministry of Defense)

The Australian government on Sunday committed to providing $8 billion to deliver a shipbuilder project in Western Australia that will ultimately enable maintaining and building conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) under the AUKUS deal with the U.S. and U.K. It specifically called this $8 billion investment a "significant down payment” to bolster the Henderson Defense Precinct’s shipbuilding capabilities. The precinct is in Western Australia. The Defense Ministry noted early independent planning and advice indicated the precinct requires upward of $16.7 billion…

