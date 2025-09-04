Austal USA Awarded Long-Lead Options For Three Offshore Patrol Cutters

The Coast Guard has awarded Austal USA $314 million in options to purchase long-lead time materials for three more Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPCs), bringing to six the number of medium-endurance cutters the company has received funding for. The options cover OPCs 4, 5, and 6 and were awarded under the company’s $3.3 billion detail design and construction contract for 11 OPCs. The award to the Alabama-based shipbuilder also covers logistics supply items for OPCs 3 and 4. Construction is underway…