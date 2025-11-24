Aussie AUKUS Base Will Connect To Undersea Internet Cables

Australia’s HMAS Sterling naval base, which will house U.S.-made Virginia-class submarines as part of the AUKUS program in 2027, will be connected to three undersea internet cables, according to Reuters. The cables, which will be developed by Google [GOOG] and Australian digital infrastructure company SUBCO, would reportedly connect Australia’s East and West Coast, Reuters said Nov. 14. HMAS Sterling will intentionally be at the center of the network "These new routes being built by SUBCO and Google are critical to…