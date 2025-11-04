AUKUS Tech And Supply Advance With Quantum Clock Tests And Industrial Base Expansion

AUKUS government and industry players this week marked two-related advances during an Australian maritime trade show, the successful trialing of Australian quantum clocks as well as another international supplier integrated into the U.S. submarine industrial base. On Tuesday, the Australian government confirmed four Australian-developed quantum clocks were trialed in the U.S. as part of the government’s $1.8 million in AUKUS Pillar Two investments. The Australian Defence Ministry underscored quantum clocks are used to assure synchronization of communications networks, detect GPS…