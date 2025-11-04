Sign In
AUKUS Tech And Supply Advance With Quantum Clock Tests And Industrial Base Expansion

AUKUS Tech And Supply Advance With Quantum Clock Tests And Industrial Base Expansion
Australian Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy (third from left), meets with quantum technology researchers at a QuantX Labs quantum clock mockup during the Indo Pacific International Maritime Expo, running Nov. 4-6 in Sydney, Australia. Other officials pictured include QuantX Labs researcher Clayton Locke (left), University of Adelaide quantum technology researcher and Defense Science Technology Group scientist Benjamin Sparkes (second from left) and Prof. Tanya Monro, Chief Defense Scientist and head of Defense Science and Technology Group and Capability Manager for Innovation, Science and Technology within the Defense Ministry (far right).

AUKUS government and industry players this week marked two-related advances during an Australian maritime trade show, the successful trialing of Australian quantum clocks as well as another international supplier integrated into the U.S. submarine industrial base. On Tuesday, the Australian government confirmed four Australian-developed quantum clocks were trialed in the U.S. as part of the government’s $1.8 million in AUKUS Pillar Two investments. The Australian Defence Ministry underscored quantum clocks are used to assure synchronization of communications networks, detect GPS…

