As DAF Considers Future Communications Architecture, SDA Stays Focused On Supplier Diversity

As the Department of the Air Force (DAF) considers a future sensor-to-shooter communications architecture that may reserve a key spot for SpaceX, the Space Development Agency (SDA) intends to stick to its approach of avoiding vendor lock through funding at least several payload providers, Gurpartap Sandhoo, SDA's acting director, said on Wednesday. "As you look at the mission that the Space Force has...I would say [one company] monoculture doesn't survive," he told the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' spacepower forum…