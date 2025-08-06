Army’s Project Flytrap With U.K. Informs Layered Approach To Scaling Up New C-UAS Tech

The Army last week concluded its first Project Flytrap large-scale counter-drone exercise alongside U.K. soldiers, which officials said has informed plans to take a layered approach to deploying new UAS defeat systems. Army officials told reporters the event in Europe brought together more than 40 organizations and industry participants to test both kinetic and non-kinetic technologies, adding that getting after C-UAS capability gaps will require an “integrated, multi-system solution.” “When [we] say layered, what it really means is you’re going…