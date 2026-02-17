Army Worked With ‘In-House’ AI Tools At European Exercise To Process Thousands Of Targets Daily

At a recent exercise in Europe alongside NATO partners, the U.S. Army worked with artificial intelligence and automation-powered capabilities it described as necessary to process data that’s “beyond the human scope." Army officials said they worked with “in-house” developmental data processing systems at the Dynamic Front 26 exercise, which included gathering and assessing info on thousands of simulated threats and targets daily. “The answer to the equation there is AI and automation,” Col. Jeff Pickler, commander of the Army's 2nd…