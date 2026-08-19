Army To Test And Evaluate Elroy Air’s Hybrid-Electric VTOL Under New Contract

The Army this week awarded a $46.1 million contract to Elroy Air to test and experiment with the company’s Chaparral autonomous hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft for heavy cargo operations to ensure the drone can be easily used by soldiers in various environments. The San Francisco-based company on Tuesday said the firm-fixed-price Phase III Small Business Innovation Research award builds on two other Army contracts the past two years to improve the Group 4 unmanned aircraft system’s ability…