The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center and Ground Vehicle Systems Center's combined Autonomous Multi-domain Launcher (AML) team conducted a successful live fire of a Reduced Range Practice Rocket fired from the AML at Yuma Proving Ground in April 2024. (US Army photo/Lucas Hunter)
The Army has detailed plans to pursue two autonomous launcher concepts that would fire both offensive and defensive weapons, seeking information on industry’s potential solutions for a new rapid prototyping effort.
The service’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical…