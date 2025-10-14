Army To Manufacture Own Small, Cheap Drones To Meet Expanding Needs

The Army wants to use its depots to build parts for small, cheap, attritable unmanned aircraft systems to help fill a void in national production capacity, a service official said on Monday. Under SkyFoundry, the Army will leverage the organic industrial base (OIB) to make various drone components except for cameras and other sensors, said Col. James Crocker, the military deputy for the Army Material Command’s Supply Chain Management Directorate at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Despite his title, Crocker said “My…