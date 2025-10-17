Army Says No Final Call Yet On New Multi-Years For Black Hawk, Apache, May Decide With FY ‘27 Budget

The Army has not yet made a final call on whether it will award new multi-year contracts for Black Hawk and Apache helicopters, while a lead official said those decisions will “probably” be reflected in its fiscal year 2027 budget request. Brig. Gen. David Phillips, program executive officer for aviation, provided the update on the likely timing for such a decision, while Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, commanding general of the Army Aviation Center of Excellence, said it will be informed…