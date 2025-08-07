Army Pushing Right To Repair Laser Weapons, Moving To Interoperability At Manufacturing Stage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two Army officials Wednesday emphasized they are trying to shift tested laser and directed energy weapons into versions that can be manufactured en masse but in a way that enables right to repair and maintenance by soldiers in the field. “From a prototyping perspective, with the Enduring High Energy Laser [HEL], we are attempting to design the complexity out of these systems, and we're using our previous deployed systems, our previously delivered systems, to help do that,…