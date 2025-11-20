Sign In
Army Pursuing Counter sUAS Capability For MK19 Grenade Launchers

Matthew Beinart By

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade engage targets with an MK19 grenade launcher during a live-fire range on Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord, Wa.,Sept. 16. 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brock Daugherty)

The Army is interested in adding capability to its MK19 grenade launcher that would allow it to counter small drones, with plans to initiate a solicitation effort next week. A new notice published on Tuesday details the Army’s pursuit of a "comprehensive system-level solution” that would involve integrating “advanced proximity sensing fuze technology into programmable air burst cartridges for the MK19” system.  “This necessitates the development of a fully integrated system encompassing detection, tracking, targeting and defeat functionalities, crucially including…

