Army Plans October LRPM Prototype Award To Build Hundreds Of Lethal Launched Effects

The Army is moving ahead on development of the Long Range Precision Munition (LRPM), its lethal Launched Effects variant, with plans to award a contract in October and eventually build 200 to 600 prototype systems. A new market research survey published on January 7 details the Army’s interest in finding a prime system integrator for an all-up round that can take out integrated air defense systems from ranges greater than 100 kilometers. “The primary effort involves the integration of an…