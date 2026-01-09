Sign In
Search
Army

Army Plans October LRPM Prototype Award To Build Hundreds Of Lethal Launched Effects

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Plans October LRPM Prototype Award To Build Hundreds Of Lethal Launched Effects
DAGOR vehicle launches an Air Launched Effect-Small drone at Army's EDGE21 demonstration at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Photo: Army's Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team.

The Army is moving ahead on development of the Long Range Precision Munition (LRPM), its lethal Launched Effects variant, with plans to award a contract in October and eventually build 200 to 600 prototype systems. A new market research survey published on January 7 details the Army’s interest in finding a prime system integrator for an all-up round that can take out integrated air defense systems from ranges greater than 100 kilometers.  “The primary effort involves the integration of an…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: Kastner on EO, ICBM Target, Stock Highs

Advanced / Transformational Technology

DIU Seeks Platforms For Magnetic Data Collection To Support Precision Navigation

Budget

HASC, SASC Chairs Back Trump’s Call For $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget In ‘27

Army

Lockheed, M1 Also Advance In Army’s Flight School Next Effort, As Lawmakers Seek More Info

Trending

Trump Directive Halts Dividends, Stock Repurchases By “Major Defense Contractors”
Northrop Grumman Says It’s Received Navy Contract for SSRM After Beating Anduril
Trump Says Defense Firms Must Build Weapons Faster, Arms Sales Take ‘Too Long’
GD and HII To Work On Trump’s New BBG(X) Battleship Design For Six Years, Analysts See $10-15 Billion Cost
L3Harris Trims Operating Segments In Realignment

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume