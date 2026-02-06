Army Plans Future Howitzer Prototype Award In July, Production Deal In FY ‘28 For Up To 500 Systems

The Army is planning a prototype award for its self-propelled howitzer modernization effort in July, to be followed by a potential production deal in mid-fiscal year 2028 for up to 500 wheeled systems that will replace M777 towed howitzers. The new Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) details were laid out in a draft Request for Prototype Proposals (RPP) notice on Friday, with plans to issue a final version in March, with the service citing a need for U.S.-based, “wartime footing” production…