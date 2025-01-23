Soldier from the 2-506, 101st Airborne Division don the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle (ENVG-B), Nett Warrior, and Family of Weapons Sight – Individual (FWS-I) during a live fire test event at a Soldier Touchpoint at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD in February 2021 (U.S. Army)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
2 seconds ago |
01/23/2025
highlights

The Army has placed orders with L3Harris Technologies [LHX] and var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_6792baab9ad85;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var AIMAP_7fa64f5e1967b0adf01dcec336c78297 = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([1024, 100], [[970, 90], [970,…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.