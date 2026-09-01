Army Picks Georgia Tech As Lead Weapons Integrator For CAML Prototyping Effort

The Army has picked Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) to serve as the weapon systems integrator for its Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML) effort, awarding the non-profit a $33.4 million deal for the work. The service this week described the deal as “the first key step in the development” of CAML, while noting that subsequent awards are scheduled in the coming months covering the autonomous mobility platform and additional components of the program. “This award launches the prototyping phase for…