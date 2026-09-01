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Army Picks Georgia Tech As Lead Weapons Integrator For CAML Prototyping Effort

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Picks Georgia Tech As Lead Weapons Integrator For CAML Prototyping Effort
The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center and Ground Vehicle Systems Center's combined Autonomous Multi-domain Launcher (AML) team conducted a successful live fire of a Reduced Range Practice Rocket fired from the AML at Yuma Proving Ground in April 2024. (US Army photo/Lucas Hunter)

The Army has picked Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) to serve as the weapon systems integrator for its Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML) effort, awarding the non-profit a $33.4 million deal for the work. The service this week described the deal as “the first key step in the development” of CAML, while noting that subsequent awards are scheduled in the coming months covering the autonomous mobility platform and additional components of the program. “This award launches the prototyping phase for…

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