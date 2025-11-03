Army Moves Ahead With Flight School Next Amid Shutdown, Still Plans Award By Sept. ‘26

The Army is pressing ahead on its Flight School Next (FSN) program amid the ongoing shutdown, affirming on Monday it plans to still award a contract by September 2026 to upgrade its rotary wing training enterprise. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll designated an “exception” status for the FSN effort on October 31, according to a new notice, after the program had been “sidelined” since October 1 due the furloughing of federal employees and Army civilians. “The FSN team will provide updated…