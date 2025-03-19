U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division carries a GhostX drone after completing a successful flight mission during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at Hohenfels Training Area on Jan. 31, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vega, Bryanne)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
8 minutes ago |
03/19/2025

The Army’s lead resourcing official said Tuesday he does not see the full-year continuing resolution having a “dramatic impact” on the ability to rapidly field promising new technology out of the service’s ongoing and expanding Transforming in Contact (TiC)…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.