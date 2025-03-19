U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division carries a GhostX drone after completing a successful flight mission during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at Hohenfels Training Area on Jan. 31, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vega, Bryanne)
The Army’s lead resourcing official said Tuesday he does not see the full-year continuing resolution having a “dramatic impact” on the ability to rapidly field promising new technology out of the service’s ongoing and expanding Transforming in Contact (TiC)…