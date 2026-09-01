Sign In
Search
Army

Army Faces Top Leadership Void Following Secretary Dan Driscoll’s Planned Exit This Week

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Faces Top Leadership Void Following Secretary Dan Driscoll’s Planned Exit This Week
Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks to soldiers while visiting Fort Campbell, Ky., September 9, 2025. Driscoll met with soldiers and leaders of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to observe how Transformation in Contact 2.0 is taking shape through real-world integration of the Next Generation Squad Weapon, evolving air assault tactics and deployment-ready readiness across multiple theaters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will officially step down from his role after Thursday, a defense official told Defense Daily, leaving the service without Senate-confirmed top leadership amid its ongoing acquisition transformation initiative and push out on new innovation and modernization efforts. Multiple Army officials confirmed Driscoll’s planned resignation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, noting that Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Dave Fitzgerald will be departing as well. The Army leader shakeup follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s firing…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

Lockheed, RTX Plan Javelin Co-Production Effort In India With Tata Advanced Systems

Missile Defense

GD Signs Framework Deals With Pentagon To Boost PAC-3 MSE, THAAD Component Production

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Drone Company Easy Aerial Raises $20 Million To Scale Production, Global Business

Business/Financial

SAIC’s Earnings Dip In Second Quarter On Higher Taxes

Trending

Interview with Rolls-Royce’s F130 Program Director, Gregg Pyers on the B-52’s New Engine
Anduril Ramping Up Undersea Drone Production Line Through 2027; Aims To Ready Extra Large Production Line By End of Year
Yearly Production Capacity Of More Than 100 AE 1107F Engines For MV-75, Rolls-Royce Says
Defense Watch: NGI Concerns, Valkyrie CCA, ESB-8 Delivery, Counter-Drone Partners
L3Harris Adding Shield AI’s Computer Vision Tech To Strengthen VAMPIRE C-UAS Platform

Congress Updates

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

Congress

Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort

Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume