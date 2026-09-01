Army Faces Top Leadership Void Following Secretary Dan Driscoll’s Planned Exit This Week

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will officially step down from his role after Thursday, a defense official told Defense Daily, leaving the service without Senate-confirmed top leadership amid its ongoing acquisition transformation initiative and push out on new innovation and modernization efforts. Multiple Army officials confirmed Driscoll’s planned resignation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, noting that Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Dave Fitzgerald will be departing as well. The Army leader shakeup follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s firing…