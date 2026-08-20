Army Eyes Plans To Begin Production Of New T901 Helicopter Engine By 2031

The Army is eyeing plans to begin production of the new T901 engine for Black Hawk and Apache helicopters by 2031, according to a new notice. The update provides insight into the Army’s next steps for the GE Aerospace [GE]-built, 3,000-shaft horsepower T901, developed under the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), following a period of uncertainty after the service targeted the initiative for a potential cut. “This is a Sources Sought notice requesting information to assist the Aviation Turbine Engines…