Army Eyes Plans To Begin Production Of New T901 Helicopter Engine By 2031

The Army is eyeing plans to begin production of the new T901 engine for Black Hawk and Apache helicopters by 2031, according to a new notice. The update provides insight into the Army’s next steps for the GE Aerospace [GE]-built, 3,000-shaft horsepower T901, developed under the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), following a period of uncertainty after the service targeted the initiative for a potential cut. “This is a Sources Sought notice requesting information to assist the Aviation Turbine Engines…
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U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
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