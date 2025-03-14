U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force use the Versatile Radio Observation and Direction (VROD) and Modular Adaptive Transmit (VMAX) backpack EW systems, which is a lightweight man-portable electronics support and offensive electronic attack system at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
The Army’s ongoing Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative to get after rapidly fielding new capabilities is expanding to include its Multi-Domain Task Forces (MDTF), a lead official confirmed on Friday.
Col. Mike Rose, commander of the 3rd MDTF out of Fort…