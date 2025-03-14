U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force use the Versatile Radio Observation and Direction (VROD) and Modular Adaptive Transmit (VMAX) backpack EW systems, which is a lightweight man-portable electronics support and offensive electronic attack system at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
29 minutes ago |
03/14/2025

The Army’s ongoing Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative to get after rapidly fielding new capabilities is expanding to include its Multi-Domain Task Forces (MDTF), a lead official confirmed on Friday.

Col. Mike Rose, commander of the 3rd MDTF out of Fort…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.