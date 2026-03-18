Army Enlists Advanced Manufacturing Startup Hadrian To Bring Automation To Red River Depot

As part of the Army’s efforts to modernize its organic industrial base (OIB), the service on Tuesday evening awarded Hadrian Automation a potential $80 million contract to establish an advanced manufacturing facility at the Red River Army Depot in Texas. The initial award is for $39.2 million and the California-based startup will modernize the production capability of components for weapon systems and small unmanned aircraft systems at the Texarkana, Texas, facility. The depot is the service’s primary Center of Industrial…
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USAF Looks To Have Analysis On Numbers, Unit Cost Goals For CCA By Summer Or Fall
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Congress Updates
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]