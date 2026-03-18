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Army Enlists Advanced Manufacturing Startup Hadrian To Bring Automation To Red River Depot

Cal Biesecker By
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Army Enlists Advanced Manufacturing Startup Hadrian To Bring Automation To Red River Depot
Hadrian's business model includes "supply chain as a service." Photo: Hadrian Automation

As part of the Army’s efforts to modernize its organic industrial base (OIB), the service on Tuesday evening awarded Hadrian Automation a potential $80 million contract to establish an advanced manufacturing facility at the Red River Army Depot in Texas. The initial award is for $39.2 million and the California-based startup will modernize the production capability of components for weapon systems and small unmanned aircraft systems at the Texarkana, Texas, facility. The depot is the service’s primary Center of Industrial…

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