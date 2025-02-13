Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George, visits the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to talk with Soldiers participating in exercise Combined Resolve (CbR) 25-1 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. During CbR 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transforming In Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its war fighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
1 hour ago |
02/13/2025

The Army’s top uniformed official has said he has received “good feedback” from lawmakers on the service’s push for more flexible funding authority, which he cited as critical to fielding promising new technologies across the force. 

“[Without that…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.