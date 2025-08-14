Army Awards Lockheed Martin $4.24 Billion Deal For GMLRS Production

The Army on Thursday awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $4.24 billion deal for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) production. Work on the production order is expected to be completed by October 2027, according to the Pentagon, and the deal brings the total value of Lockheed Martin’s current GMLRS contract to $13.3 billion. The Army last October awarded Lockheed Martin a multi-year GMLRS contract initially worth up to $4.1 billion, with the deal covering the first production order for the…