Army Awards BAE Systems More Than $390 Million For Bradley A4 Upgrades

The Army has awarded BAE Systems more than $390 million to continue delivering upgraded Bradley fighting vehicles, the company said on Monday. BAE Systems said work is already underway on the new definitized contract modification for Bradley A4 upgrades, with initial vehicles to be delivered by October 2026. “It’s critical that we continue upgrading Bradleys to the modern A4 configuration so that warfighters have the equipment they need to dominate. This award not only fuels our commitment to keep the…