Army Awards $192 Million To Palantir, Anduril To Move TITAN Program Into Production

The Army has awarded $192 million in contracts to Palantir Technologies [PLTR] and Anduril Industries to move the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program into the production phase. Palantir has received $127 million while Anduril secured a $65 million deal to work on delivering an initial eight TITAN intelligence ground stations slated to be delivered over the next 18 months. “This effort is the result of soldier feedback we have received over the past four years of prototyping from…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
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Senior/Principal Radar Signal Processing Engineer (SAR Focus), Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal RF/Microwave Engineer
Advanced RF Applications, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal AI Researcher (CA), Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
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Cleared Senior/Principal Project Lead, Space Systems
Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM