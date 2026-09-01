Army Awards $192 Million To Palantir, Anduril To Move TITAN Program Into Production

The Army has awarded $192 million in contracts to Palantir Technologies [PLTR] and Anduril Industries to move the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program into the production phase. Palantir has received $127 million while Anduril secured a $65 million deal to work on delivering an initial eight TITAN intelligence ground stations slated to be delivered over the next 18 months. “This effort is the result of soldier feedback we have received over the past four years of prototyping from…