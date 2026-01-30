Army Awards $1 Billion To RTX For LTAMDS Radar Production

The Army on January 29 awarded $1.03 billion to RTX [RTX] for continued production of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS). The new contract modification covers production for “Year Two requirements” of the Army’s LTAMDS program, according to the Pentagon. A total of $254.6 million was obligated at the time of award, the department noted, with work on the deal expected to be completed by the end of March 2030. LTAMDS, the Army’s new radar for the…