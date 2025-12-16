Army Adds CHAOS Industries’ Radar Technology To Acquisition Marketplace

CHAOS Industries has been added to a new acquisition platform created by the Army to help scale the purchase of counter-drone and other technologies, the company said on Tuesday. Inclusion in the Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) Marketplace follows the Los Angeles-based startup’s participation in the recent Project Flytrap 4.5 evaluation in Germany, which also resulted in the addition of other companies’ counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) solutions added to the acquisition and innovation platform (Defense Daily, Nov. 25). Fortem…