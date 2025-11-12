Sign In
Search
Air Force

Appropriations Language Directs USAF To Consider Ramping Up Hardened Shelters For Aircraft

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Appropriations Language Directs USAF To Consider Ramping Up Hardened Shelters For Aircraft
Pictured are personnel from the 412th Test Wing’s 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Edwards AFB, Calif. after the arrival of the second B-21 Raider on Sept. 11th for test and evaluation at the base (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Legislators want the U.S. Air Force to consider ramping up the build of hardened shelters, according to an explanatory statement of a deal to fund the government through Jan. 30, 2026--a three-bill spending package, which includes the fiscal year 2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies appropriations. "The [House and Senate Appropriations] Committees recognize the importance of shelters that protect aircraft from foreign threats and extreme weather but are concerned about the suitability of open sided shelters for platforms…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Raytheon and Lockheed Martin to Have “Preferred Access” to SRMs Built at Avio’s Future SRM Plant

Air Force

First Sentinel Flight Test To Be Pad Launched

Air Force

Wittman: Number Of USAF Fighters Below Congressionally Mandated Inventory, But New Study Raises Hopes

Air Force

B-21 May Move From Two Pilots To One Pilot, One WSO

Trending

Neros Nabs Spot On Army Program For Cheap, Small Drones
Hegseth Lays Out ‘Wartime Footing’ Vision For DoD Acquisition, Presses Industry To Deliver Faster
Northrop Grumman Hires CFO From Outside Defense Industry
Pentagon Plans New ‘Portfolio’ Weapons Buying Approach In Draft Acquisition Reform Memo
GM Defense: Army To Start Buying New ISV-U Early Next Year, Will Make Up Majority Of Fleet

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume