Appropriations Language Directs USAF To Consider Ramping Up Hardened Shelters For Aircraft

Legislators want the U.S. Air Force to consider ramping up the build of hardened shelters, according to an explanatory statement of a deal to fund the government through Jan. 30, 2026--a three-bill spending package, which includes the fiscal year 2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies appropriations. "The [House and Senate Appropriations] Committees recognize the importance of shelters that protect aircraft from foreign threats and extreme weather but are concerned about the suitability of open sided shelters for platforms…