Applied Aerospace And PCX Aerosystems Merge To Scale Aerospace Manufacturing Capabilities

Two aerospace suppliers, Applied Aerospace and PCX Aerosystems, are merging to create greater scale as a supplier of precision hardware and systems for aircraft, rotorcraft, satellites, launch vehicles, and missile defense. Both companies are privately held by Greenbriar Equity Group and will now operate as a combined company known as Applied Aerospace & Defense. The merger took place in late November and was announced Dec. 3. Financial terms were not disclosed. “There’s been tremendous growth in the overall aerospace industry in next-generation aircraft, commercial spacecraft, and…