Lockheed Martin Joins Seagate Space and Firefly Aerospace to Develop Sea-Based Launch

Lockheed Martin [LMT] is contributing to a recently announced partnership between Seagate Space and Firefly Aerospace [FLY] to develop sea-based launch. The three companies will collaborate on an offshore launch platform for Firefly’s Alpha rocket, which Firefly and Seagate announced a memorandum of understanding for in April. Johnathon Caldwell, vice president and general manager of strategic and missile defense systems for Lockheed Martin's space division, said in a statement that the tri-company agreement builds on Lockheed Martin's “legacy in missile defense, targets and…