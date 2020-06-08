An Atlas V rocket carrying the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4 satellite lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Jan. 19, 2018. The SBIRS program delivers timely, reliable and accurate missile-warning and infrared surveillance information to the president of the United States, the secretary of defense, combatant commanders, the intelligence community and other key decision makers. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Dalton Williams)
The Space Force needs to consider several risks to the progress of its next-generation missile warning satellite program, including the fact that its ground system may not be ready when the first satellite is delivered, according to an annual government watchdog…