An F-15EX Eagle II, assigned to the 142nd Wing, takes off during the unveiling ceremony at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, on July 12, 2024. The 142nd Wing will be replacing the F-15 C/D model Eagles with the new F-15EX Eagle II models (Air National Guard Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
2 hours ago |
02/13/2025

Annual operations and support (O&S) unit costs for the Boeing [BA] F-15EX are lower than those for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35, according to the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

“The $10.8 million cost per F-15EX tail that was…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.