An F-15EX Eagle II, assigned to the 142nd Wing, takes off during the unveiling ceremony at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, on July 12, 2024. The 142nd Wing will be replacing the F-15 C/D model Eagles with the new F-15EX Eagle II models (Air National Guard Photo)
Annual operations and support (O&S) unit costs for the Boeing [BA] F-15EX are lower than those for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35, according to the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).
“The $10.8 million cost per F-15EX tail that was…