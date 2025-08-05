Anduril to Focus on Mid-Sized Tactical SRMs at Mississippi Plant

Anduril Industries plans to focus on mid-sized tactical solid rocket motors (SRMs) in an effort to build 6,000 SRMs annually by the end of next year at the company's new plant in McHenry, Mississippi. "The demand signal has far surpassed that," Brielle Terry, the general manager of Anduril Rocket Motor Systems, told reporters last week. "We are already looking at and are on the record talking about our need to create more of these facilities domestically and abroad to keep…