Anduril Nabs First Spot In DIU’s XLUUV Prototype Effort, Aims To Avoid Orca Pitfalls

Anduril Industries on Thursday announced it was selected for the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform Project (CAMP) and will begin a long-duration demonstration of its Dive-XL autonomous undersea vehicle (AUV) for the Defense Department within four months. The company currently produces a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) version of the Dive-XL, called the Ghost Shark, most recently as part of a $1.2 billion 2025 award for a program of record (Defense Daily, Sept. 11, 2025). However, for U.S.…
