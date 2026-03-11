Anduril Acquiring Space Domain Awareness, Missile Defense Software Company ExoAnalytic Solutions

Anduril Industries on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire ExoAnalytic Solutions, a small business that brings a global network of more than 400 consumer-grade telescopes for space domain awareness and software used across the space ecosystem for tracking and discriminating targets for missile defense. Terms of the pending deal and the expected closing date were not disclosed. ExoAnalytic, which is based in California, has about 130 employees and will more than double the employee count of Anduril’s space business,…