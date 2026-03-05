Amphibious Fleet At 45 Percent Readiness As New Board Meets To Fix Challenges

The Navy’s second highest officer this week told senators that amid a goal of 80 percent combat surge readiness (CSR), amphibious ships stand at only 45 percent compared to 70 percent for cruisers and destroyers, so they plan to use a new board to better fix long-lasting problems. Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm James Kilby said the service is conducting a comprehensive plan to improve amphibious ship readiness. “We acknowledge under-performance in amphibious ship maintenance. We are taking…