Department Of The Air Force Gets In Line With Hegseth Acquisition Reform Plan

To oversee acquisition, the Department of the Air Force has had 26 program executive offices (PEOs)--19 in the Air Force and seven in the Space Force, but the Pentagon's Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) approach means that those PEOs will fold under a lesser number of PAEs responsible for addressing requirements, programming, acquisition, testing and sustainment. To support Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's "mandate to overhaul the defense acquisition system, the Department of the Air Force is aggressively implementing the new Warfighting…