Air Force

Department Of The Air Force Gets In Line With Hegseth Acquisition Reform Plan

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of the service's acting acquisition chief, William Bailey.

To oversee acquisition, the Department of the Air Force has had 26 program executive offices (PEOs)--19 in the Air Force and seven in the Space Force, but the Pentagon's Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) approach means that those PEOs will fold under a lesser number of PAEs responsible for addressing requirements, programming, acquisition, testing and sustainment. To support Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's "mandate to overhaul the defense acquisition system, the Department of the Air Force is aggressively implementing the new Warfighting…

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

