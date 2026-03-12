Air Force Flight Tests Affordable Missile Demonstrator With Ursa Major Engine

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on Thursday said it recently conducted a first flight test of the Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator (ARMD) powered by Ursa Major’s Draper liquid rocket engine--an event that raised the technology readiness level (TRL) of the propulsion system to TRL 7. The flight reached supersonic speeds and demonstrated concepts of operations, the Air Force and company said. A spokesperson for the lab said the test occurred on March 6 "at an undisclosed location." Ursa Major…