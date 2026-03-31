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Air Force Awards BlackSky $99 Million To Large Aperture Optical Payload For Space-Based Imaging

Cal Biesecker By
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Air Force Awards BlackSky $99 Million To Large Aperture Optical Payload For Space-Based Imaging
A Gen-3, unit four, very high-resolution image captured over Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, Chile demonstrates the timely operational value of high-cadence, space-based dynamic monitoring capabilities in support of strategic and tactical defense and intelligence missions, according to BlackSky Technology. The BlackSky image, capturing an aircraft taking off from the airport, was collected March 8, 2026, at 11:31 a.m. Credit: BlackSky

BlackSky Technology [BKSY] on Tuesday said a $99 million contract it received from the Air Force Research Laboratory in early March will accelerate the design and development of a large aperture optical payload that could be used for space-based Earth imaging and space domain awareness. An initial $2.1 million obligation using fiscal year 2026 research and development funds from AFRL is to accelerate design of the payload. “This contract provides for the development of a low-cost, precision, large aperture optical…

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