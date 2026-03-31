Air Force Awards BlackSky $99 Million To Large Aperture Optical Payload For Space-Based Imaging

BlackSky Technology [BKSY] on Tuesday said a $99 million contract it received from the Air Force Research Laboratory in early March will accelerate the design and development of a large aperture optical payload that could be used for space-based Earth imaging and space domain awareness. An initial $2.1 million obligation using fiscal year 2026 research and development funds from AFRL is to accelerate design of the payload. “This contract provides for the development of a low-cost, precision, large aperture optical…