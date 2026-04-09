AEVEX Looks To Raise Around $300 Million In IPO; Generated $433 Million In 2025 Sales

AEVEX Corp. on Thursday launched its initial public offering (IPO) that aims to raise between $278 million and $310 million as the developer and manufacturer of autonomous loitering munitions, unmanned aircraft, sea drones and related systems begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange. AEVEX, a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, plans to trade using the stock ticker symbol “AVEX.” Madison Dearborn will control about 79 percent of the company’s voting power after AEVEX goes public. The California-based company…