AeroVironment Deploying New Its Golden Dome Limited Area Counter-Drone System At Grand Forks

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Tuesday announced it will establish the foundation of its Golden Dome limited area defense architecture system at Grand Forks AFB, N.D. The company said this entails an expanding collaboration agreement with GrandSKY to deploy AV’s inner layer distributed counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) capabilities. GrandSKY is a UAS-focused operations center on Grand Forks AFB that provides tenants and partners research, development, training and testing facilities and investment via a public-private partnership to support UAS flight operations. The newest…