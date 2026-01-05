Sign In
AE Industrial Partners To Acquire 60 Percent Stake In L3Harris’s Rocketdyne Business

AE Industrial Partners To Acquire 60 Percent Stake In L3Harris's Rocketdyne Business
Hot-fire testing of a full-scale, additively manufactured thrust chamber assembly for the RL10 rocket engine at Aerojet Rocketdyne West Palm Beach, Florida facility. Photo: L3Harris Technologies

The private equity firm AE Industrial Partners on Monday said it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the Space Propulsion and Power Systems business of L3Harris Technologies [LHX] for $845 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2026. AE Industrial will own about 60 percent of the space propulsion and power systems business, which will be named Rocketdyne. L3Harris acquired the propulsion business in 2023 as part…

