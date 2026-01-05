AE Industrial Partners To Acquire 60 Percent Stake In L3Harris’s Rocketdyne Business

The private equity firm AE Industrial Partners on Monday said it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the Space Propulsion and Power Systems business of L3Harris Technologies [LHX] for $845 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2026. AE Industrial will own about 60 percent of the space propulsion and power systems business, which will be named Rocketdyne. L3Harris acquired the propulsion business in 2023 as part…