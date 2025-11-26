96 AH-64E Apaches For Poland In Nearly $4.7 Billion Award, Boeing Says

Boeing [BA] is to build 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for Poland--the largest number outside of the United States in the program's history, the company said on Wednesday. Boeing received a nearly $4.7 billion award for Apaches for Poland, Egypt, and Kuwait on Nov. 25 (Defense Daily, Nov. 25). "With deliveries expected to begin in 2028, the Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) is already training pilots and maintainers on the attack helicopter," Boeing said on Wednesday. "The MND currently…