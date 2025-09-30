$705 Million Sale of HIMARS to Australia Approved By U.S. State Department

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday that it has notified Congress of the U.S. State Department's approval of a $705 million sale of 48 Lockheed Martin [LMT] M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment and services to Australia, "The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats, and will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and other allied forces," DSCA said. "Australia will use the capability to strengthen its homeland defense…