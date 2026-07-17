21 More York Space Systems Satellites Launched for SDA Tranche 1

A Tranche 1 (T1) launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., for the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) put 21 York Space Systems [YSS] Transport Layer communications satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday aboard a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon 9 rocket, the agency said. The satellites, among 63 on orbit in Tranche 1, "will enhance the tracking of advanced missile threats by providing secure, low-latency, beyond-line-of-sight tactical communication links, delivering a resilient, optically-connected network of integrated…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
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